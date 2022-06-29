On Centre's request, Attorney General KK Venugopal to continue for 3 more months

Attorney General KK Venugopal has accepted the Centre's request to continue for three more months as the main legal advisor to the government, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The eminent lawyer and constitutional law expert was first appointed as Attorney General on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi, who was the Attorney General from June 2014 to June 2017. He was reappointed to the post for an approved tenure upto June 30, 2022.

While attorney general's tenure is usually of three years, Venugopal had requested at the end of his first term to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 91.

Last year too, he was reappointed for one year. He was not willing to continue further because of personal reasons but agreed to continue for three months on central government's request, according to official sources.

Venugopal is an internationally known jurist who has appeared in many landmark cases in the Supreme Court and different high courts.

