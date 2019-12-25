On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:14 IST

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead a protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the amended citizenship law in Guwahati on December 28, the foundation day of his party.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Assam is part of the Congress party’s series of nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC.

While the chief ministers are leading the protests in Congress-ruled states, the state unit and legislature party leaders are holding demonstrations in other states.

On Monday, the entire top Congress leadership, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, attended a party event – ‘Satyagraha for Unity’ - at Delhi’s Raj Ghat, the memorial of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

On Tuesday, both Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped by the police from entering Meerut as they were on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the CAA.

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry.

On December 27, Rahul and Priyanka, along with senior leaders, will attend the national tribal festival in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to visit Lucknow on December 28 to commemorate the 135th foundation day of the Congress, the country’s oldest political party.