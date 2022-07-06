On Dawood Ibrahim's issue, Uddhav govt was indecisive, alleges Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, said the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was indecisive on issues related to Dawood Ibrahim, Mumbai riots etc because of the Nationalist Congress Party's alliance in the government. Asserting that so many MLAs have not taken the decision for some small reason. Whenever issues of Hindutva came up before the government, the government was unable to take a decision. Also Read: Eknath Shinde counters Uddhav's 'auto driver' jibe, says Mercedes left behind

"Shiv Sena, BJP contested 2019 assembly elections together but the government was formed with Congress, NCP. Due to this, whenever issues of Hindutva came up, matters relating to Savarkar came up, Mumbai blast issue came up, on Dawood issue came up and other issues when (these) came, we were unable to take a decision," Shinde said referring to NCP leader Nawab Malik's alleged links to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the main accused in the 1993 bomb blasts.

Will Aaditya Thackeray remain the only MLA of Uddhav camp?

‘MLAs were facing challenges in constituencies’

Shinde said Sena MLAs were not being able to do work in their constituencies and Congress and NCP were strengthening those who were defeated in those constituencies. When we win elections, then voters expect development works including water, roads and other basic works, there were expectations but our MLAs were not able to do this due to deficiency of funds and other problems. We talked to our seniors many times that there should be corrective measures. But we could not succeed in this, unfortunately. That's why our 40-50 MLAs took this decision," he said.

‘Nothing illegal’

The rebellion involved nothing illegal as it followed floor test and the new government ha proved its majority. We are not doing anything illegal. In the democracy of this country, there are rules, laws and the constitution and one has to work in accordance with it. Today, we have the majority, we have more than two-thirds (of the legislative strength) of Shiv Sena and hence the decision we have taken is legal and valid. The Speaker has also recognised us. Those who moved the court against us were pulled up. We have not done anything illegal and those who did this, the court will decide against them. The floor test has been held, Speaker has been elected, the government has won the trust vote. Whatever is needed to be done in democracy has been done. This government has the support of 170 MLAs and it is a strong government," Shinde said.

(With ANI inputs)

