On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, PM Modi, other leaders tweet greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the wishes on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, which is celebrated by Muslim devotees as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. “Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness, and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi to all the countrymen. Hazrat Mohammad Sahib always gave the message of mutual brotherhood, peace and human service. His thoughts are inspirational for entire humanity.”

The Congress on its official Twitter handle shared greetings on the occasion. “Hearty greetings on the festive occasion of Milad-un-Nabi to all. May everyone's lives be filled with bountiful blessings, happiness & prosperity!,” the party wrote on Twitter.

Hearty greetings on the festive occasion of Milad-un-Nabi to all.



“Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, harmony, good health, and prosperity to everyone,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also wished people. “May his teachings of compassion, humanity, tolerance and universal brotherhood be the guiding light for everyone,” he wrote.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is observed on Rabi'al-awwal - the third month of Islamic calendar by Muslim devotees. Prophet Muhammad is the founder of Islam and is believed to be a messenger of God. He was born in 570 AD in Mecca and died in 632 AD in Medina.

The festival is celebrated on different days by Shia and Sunni communities. While Sunni Muslims observe it on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, Shia Muslims celebrate it on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal.