Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Date, significance, celebration of the Islamic festival

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Date, significance, celebration of the Islamic festival

festivals
Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:18 PM IST

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: According to Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 8 and will end on the evening of October 9 this year.

Eid-e-Milad 2022: Also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad(PTI)
Eid-e-Milad 2022: Also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad(PTI)
ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Parmita Uniyal, Delhi

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2022: Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad: is observed on Rabi'al-awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar by Muslims all over the world. Also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, founder of Islam and believed to be a messenger of God by Muslims. Islam's sacred scripture. Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 AD in Mecca and died in 632 AD in Medina. (Also read: Festive special recipes: Drool your way into the Dussehra, Diwali celebrations with these 3 vegetarian chaat)

The festival is celebrated on different days by Shia and Sunni communities. While Sunni Muslims observe it on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, Shia Muslims do it on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal. Eid-e-Milad is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet and is thus mourned by some Muslims.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi date in India

According to Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 8 and will end on the evening of October 9 this year.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi significance and celebration

On Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Muslim remember the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, read Quran and donate food and clothes to poor and needy. Prayer meetings are organised and mosques are decorated. People organise get-togethers with friends and families and share sweets. Some people also fast on the day. People also wear green ribbons or green clothing on this day and carry green flags. The green colour is considered a symbol of Islam and paradise.

While Eid-e-Milad is widely observed in India and other countries, many sections of the Muslim community believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet has no place in Islamic culture. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought do not mark the tradition of festivities.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eid festivals of india
eid festivals of india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out