Home / Cities / Delhi News / Heavy rain causes traffic snarls in Delhi; check traffic advisory

Heavy rain causes traffic snarls in Delhi; check traffic advisory

delhi news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:45 AM IST

The Delhi traffic police on Saturday night issued an advisory asking commuters to “plan their journey accordingly”.

Heavy rain causes traffic snarls in Delhi; check traffic advisory(PTI)
Heavy rain causes traffic snarls in Delhi; check traffic advisory(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The national capital on Saturday night witnessed waterlogging across Delhi-NCR regions due to incessant rainfall, causing traffic congestion and disruption to normal life. The Delhi traffic police on Saturday night issued an advisory asking commuters to “plan their journey accordingly”.

“Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 12 hours, some roads have been affected by water logging and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience,” the Delhi traffic police wrote on Twitter.

A heavy traffic jam was reported from the Zakhira flyover, Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh, and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk to Dhaula Kuan loop.

Also read: Mercury crashes 10 degrees after day-long rain in Delhi, hampers traffic

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rainfall on October 8 and October 9 -- 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar, respectively. Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm of rainfall.

The weather department stated that Delhi will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, light rainfall may occur. For Sunday, the IMD has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light rain”.

Also read: Yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, rain continues to lash Delhi | Top 5

Meanwhile, amid the heavy rainfall, the Delhi traffic police have also issued special traffic arrangements on Sunday due to Eid -e- Milad-ul-Nabi procession and Shobha Yatra of Maharishi Valmiki.

“Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Mother Teresa Crescent, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon Road from 1300 hrs to 1400 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,” the traffic police wrote.

In another tweet, they mentioned: “Kindly avoid Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Pahari Dhiraj Road, Maharaj Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawari Bazar Road between 1200 hrs & 2200 hrs due to Eid -e- Milad-ul-Nabi Procession.”

“Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg, Nai Sadak Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chitra Gupt Road, Panchkuiya Marg, Mandir Marg between 1400 hrs & 2000 hrs due to Shobha Yatra of Maharishi Valmiki," the advisory said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi rain delhi ncr
delhi rain delhi ncr

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out