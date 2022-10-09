Heavy rain causes traffic snarls in Delhi; check traffic advisory

The national capital on Saturday night witnessed waterlogging across Delhi-NCR regions due to incessant rainfall, causing traffic congestion and disruption to normal life. The Delhi traffic police on Saturday night issued an advisory asking commuters to “plan their journey accordingly”.

“Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 12 hours, some roads have been affected by water logging and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience,” the Delhi traffic police wrote on Twitter.

A heavy traffic jam was reported from the Zakhira flyover, Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh, and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk to Dhaula Kuan loop.

Also read: Mercury crashes 10 degrees after day-long rain in Delhi, hampers traffic

Traffic Alert



Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 12 hours, some roads have been affected by water logging and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/vibQHjDWmz — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 8, 2022

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rainfall on October 8 and October 9 -- 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar, respectively. Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm of rainfall.

The weather department stated that Delhi will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, light rainfall may occur. For Sunday, the IMD has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light rain”.

Also read: Yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, rain continues to lash Delhi | Top 5

Meanwhile, amid the heavy rainfall, the Delhi traffic police have also issued special traffic arrangements on Sunday due to Eid -e- Milad-ul-Nabi procession and Shobha Yatra of Maharishi Valmiki.

“Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Mother Teresa Crescent, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon Road from 1300 hrs to 1400 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,” the traffic police wrote.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Mother Teresa Crescent, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon Road from 1300 hrs to 1400 hrs due to special traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2022

In another tweet, they mentioned: “Kindly avoid Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Pahari Dhiraj Road, Maharaj Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawari Bazar Road between 1200 hrs & 2200 hrs due to Eid -e- Milad-ul-Nabi Procession.”

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Pahari Dhiraj Road, Maharaj Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg,Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road,Chawari Bazar Road between 1200 hrs & 2200 hrs due to Eid -e- Milad-ul-Nabi Procession. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2022

“Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg, Nai Sadak Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chitra Gupt Road, Panchkuiya Marg, Mandir Marg between 1400 hrs & 2000 hrs due to Shobha Yatra of Maharishi Valmiki," the advisory said.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg, Nai Sadak Road, Chawri Bazar Road,Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,Chitra Gupt Road, Panchkuiya Marg,Mandir Marg between 1400 hrs & 2000 hrs due to Shobha Yatra of Maharishi Valmiki. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)