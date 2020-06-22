On Galwan Valley issue, Centre finds support in Mayawati

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:33 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday came out in support of the Centre on the border standoff with China as she appealed to the government and the opposition “to work with full maturity and solidarity”.

Mayawati’s comments came as the several opposition parties, especially the Congress, have kept up the pressure on the Centre over the clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead last Monday.

The BSP chief, who usually is critical of the government, said the entire country has been saddened, worried and angry after the death of the 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel, in the border clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh.

“For this, both the government and the opposition have to work with full maturity and solidarity, which can be seen and proved to be effective for the country and the world,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“In such a difficult and challenging time, the opinion of the people and experts regarding the next action of the government may be different, but basically it is better to leave it to the government to protect the interest and the border in every situation, which is the responsibility of every government,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Last week, the BSP chief had said the people of India were confident that the Centre would “take the right decisions to keep the honour, pride and glory of the country intact and would never allow anyone to grab even an inch of land”.

“The good thing is that the entire country is united in such a delicate time, forgetting the shortcomings of the government. Now the government has to live up to the expectations of the people,” she had tweeted on June 17.

Senior Indian and Chinese army officials will hold a meeting later in the day to discuss the ongoing border standoff.

The meeting, the second since June 6, will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh.