Home / India News / On Gandhi Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi quotes the Mahatma to say he won't bow down before injustice

On Gandhi Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi quotes the Mahatma to say he won’t bow down before injustice

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also spoke in her message on Gandhi Jayanti about the “injustice” meted out to farmers and labourers, in an indication that her party will continue to protests against the Centre.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 11:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway while they were on their way to Hathras on Thursday.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway while they were on their way to Hathras on Thursday. (ANI Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts on the prevalence of truth and principle of never bowing down before injustice on the 151st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Gandhi’s tribute came a day after he was detained along with Priyanka Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary, by the police in Uttar Pradesh while trying to reach Hathras, where a woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

“I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down before anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read: The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also spoke in her message on Gandhi Jayanti about the “injustice” meted out to farmers and labourers, in an indication that her party will continue to protests against the Centre.

The grand old party also paid tribute to Gandhi with a video on Twitter alongside a verse in Hindi that roughly translates to, “Gandhi’s education has shown the way to the world. Followed by their values, then got freedom. Today Gandhi wants the same values of Gandhi. The country is relieved of dictatorship and arrogance.”

Also Read: Becoming a Gandhian

“India, stand against tyranny undeterred, relentless, non-violence your weapon. #CongressKeVichaar #GandhiJayanti,” the Congress party said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to the Mahatma, who was born in Gujarat’s Porbandar in 1869 and led India’s freedom struggle on the principles of truth and non-violence.

