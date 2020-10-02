e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gandhi Jayanti 2020: President Kovind says Mahatma remains a source of inspiration for humanity

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: President Kovind says Mahatma remains a source of inspiration for humanity

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, saying his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the world’s welfare.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 07:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker cleans Mahatama Gandhi statue on the eve of his birth anniversary at Marina beach in Chennai on Thursday.
A worker cleans Mahatama Gandhi statue on the eve of his birth anniversary at Marina beach in Chennai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
         

On the 151st Gandhi Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged the country to “rededicate” itself to the welfare and progress of the nation and follow the path of truth and non-violence. He also urged citizens to contribute to realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of building a “clean, capable, strong and prosperous India”.

“On this auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji’s dreams come true,” Kovind tweeted.

The President paid his tribute to Gandhi, saying his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the world’s welfare. “On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity,” the President said in another tweet.

Also Read| Gandhi: The chronicler

In his article in HT, Kovind said Gandhi is the best example of realising the maximum human potential.

“He (Mahatma Gandhi) himself never claimed to be a great soul — indeed, he went out of his way to tell the world about his vulnerabilities. Yet, he is the best example of realising the maximum human potential. If anything, his achievements seem superhuman to us,” the President wrote.

tags
top news
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
A review of economy in 1st half of FY 2020-21
A review of economy in 1st half of FY 2020-21
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Hathras gang-rape: Lawyers demand president’s rule in Uttar Pradesh
Hathras gang-rape: Lawyers demand president’s rule in Uttar Pradesh
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus
Becoming a Gandhian
Becoming a Gandhian
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In