On implementation eve, Asaduddin Owaisi reiterates opposition to new criminal laws

On the eve of the three new criminal laws coming into force across the country, replacing their British era counterparts, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the government of ‘doing nothing’ to address what he said were ‘major issues’ with the new legislations. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad MP shared a video of his Lok Sabha speech from December last year, in which he put forth the points on which he is opposed to the three new laws.

“The three new #criminallaws will come into force tomorrow. Despite major issues in their implementation, the govt has done nothing to address them. These were the points I had raised to oppose their introduction,” Owaisi posted on the social media platform.

The four-term Lok Sabha member's address was about how, according to him, the provisions under the legislations were a ‘threat to the civil liberty and rights of of the people.’

“These give sweeping powers to the police to take action against anyone,” he had stated.

For instance, Owaisi, in his December 20, 2023 address, had pointed to the introduction of sedition in a ‘different avatar’ and how the punishment for the offence was proposed to be enhanced to seven years from three years.

“The laws will be a threat to Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis of the country. 30% of prisoners across the country, and 33% of those in Uttar Pradesh alone, are Muslims,” Owaisi had claimed.

His demand also included rape being made ‘gender-neutral.’

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA), will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, respectively.