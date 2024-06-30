 On implementation eve, Asaduddin Owaisi reiterates opposition to new criminal laws | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On implementation eve, Asaduddin Owaisi reiterates opposition to new criminal laws

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 09:47 PM IST

The AIMIM chief accused the government of ‘doing nothing’ despite ‘major issues’ with the three new legislations.

On the eve of the three new criminal laws coming into force across the country, replacing their British era counterparts, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the government of ‘doing nothing’ to address what he said were ‘major issues’ with the new legislations.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Also Read | New criminal laws to take effect from July 1: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Hyderabad MP shared a video of his Lok Sabha speech from December last year, in which he put forth the points on which he is opposed to the three new laws.

“The three new #criminallaws will come into force tomorrow. Despite major issues in their implementation, the govt has done nothing to address them. These were the points I had raised to oppose their introduction,” Owaisi posted on the social media platform.

The four-term Lok Sabha member's address was about how, according to him, the provisions under the legislations were a ‘threat to the civil liberty and rights of of the people.’

“These give sweeping powers to the police to take action against anyone,” he had stated.

Also Read | Petition in Supreme Court seeking stay of 3 new criminal laws

For instance, Owaisi, in his December 20, 2023 address, had pointed to the introduction of sedition in a ‘different avatar’ and how the punishment for the offence was proposed to be enhanced to seven years from three years.

“The laws will be a threat to Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis of the country. 30% of prisoners across the country, and 33% of those in Uttar Pradesh alone, are Muslims,” Owaisi had claimed.

Also Read | New criminal laws will tackle crime in effective manner: Former Supreme Court judge Navin Sinha

His demand also included rape being made ‘gender-neutral.’

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA), will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, respectively.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / On implementation eve, Asaduddin Owaisi reiterates opposition to new criminal laws
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On