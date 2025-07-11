On locals' power cut complains, UP minister's ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, then a clarification

Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma is facing backlash on social media after a video of his interaction with people complaining about power outage in Sultanpur district went viral. UP minister Arvind Kumar Sharma was in Surapur area of Sultanpur district where he was meeting locals.(X)

The UP minister was interacting with locals in Bijethua Hanuman Dham in Surapur area of Sultanpur district, when several residents reached out to him complaining of power outages in the area.

"We are very distressed. The entire area is affected. We are only getting three hours of electricity," a local can be heard saying in the video.

Another resident interrupts, “We are getting three hours of electricity in 24 hours.”

However, Sharma remained unmoved despite repeated pleas by the locals. The minister, instead of offering any verbal assurance, started chanting, "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali" with folded hands. He then sat in his car and left the place.

The minister's video received criticism on social media, with several users accusing him of being 'insensitive' and neglecting people's concerns.

Following the outrage, AK Sharma, took to X, to clarify that he calmly listened to the problems and has shared their grievance with the official concerned.

"Yesterday, during my visit near Surapur (Bijethua Hanuman Dham) in Sultanpur district, some people stopped to greet me respectfully and also raised concerns about electricity issues. I patiently, attentively, and calmly listened to their problems and assured them of appropriate action," the minister said in the social media post.

"The actual status of electricity supply in the district has been shared with the public by Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, and I have also shared it," he added.

The UP minister also said that the state has been receiving the highest electricity supply for the last three years. He added that UP has received more electricity than any other state in the country in the last three years.