Home / India News / On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi talks to cured Covid-19 patients

On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi talks to cured Covid-19 patients

During his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, PM Modi said he spoke to several such people in the last few days to lift their morale and in the process, he learnt a lot about the respiratory disease, which has affected nearly 1,000 and killed at least 25 in the country.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
At least 86 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged in India till March 29, 2020.
At least 86 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged in India till March 29, 2020. (ANI File Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked to several people who had contracted Covid-19 and were later cured over the phone during his Mann ki Baat.

Modi said he spoke to several such people in the last few days to lift their morale and in the process, he learnt a lot about the respiratory disease, which has affected nearly 1,000 and killed at least 25 in the country.

Ramagampa Teja, an IT professional, was the first person to speak to the Prime Minister. Teja told Modi he was scared after he tested positive for coronavirus disease but felt reassured because of the doctors and hospital staff.

“I work in the IT sector and had gone to Dubai in connection with a job-related meeting. On my return I got a fever and after five to six days, the doctors conducted a test and I was found positive,” Teja said.

He added that he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and was discharged after 14 days. “All this was very scary,” he said.

When the Prime Minister asked about his steps after getting cured, Teja said he has followed the doctors’ instructions and kept himself under self-quarantine.

He also had a request for Teja.

“I would like you to make an audio of your experience and share it on social media. It will remove fear from people’s minds and at the same time make them aware of the necessary precautions to protect themselves,” the Prime Minister said.

Agra resident Ashok Kapoor, who along with his five family members was infected by coronavirus and got cured, also spoke with the Prime Minister.

The shoe manufacturer told Modi PM his two sons and other family member contracted the coronavirus disease in Italy and infected after he came back.

The 73-year-old Kapoor gave details about how his family members cooperated with doctors and got cured. Kapoor talked about the treatment he got and agreed to share his story on social media as suggested by Modi during his phone call.

