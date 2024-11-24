On Mann ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi advocates for sparrow conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the declining population of sparrows in the country and said that unique efforts are being made to revive the population of the bird. Speaking on Sunday on the nation's dwindling sparrow population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that special measures are being taken to bring the bird back to life.

He said that due to increasing urbanisation children can barely spot a sparrow in cities.

"In childhood, we had watched sparrows on our roofs, they play important role in maintaining biodiversity. But nowadays, we can barely spot a sparrow in cities, due to increased urbanisation. There are many children of today's generation who have seen sparrows only in pictures or videos. Some unique efforts are being made to bring back this lovely bird in the lives of such children," PM Modi said in his address during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Citing the example of Chennai's Kudugal Trust, the Prime Minister said that this institute through its efforts has significantly increased the population of the sparrows in the area. This institute trains children to make a small wooden house for sparrows and in the last 4 years they have made 10,000 such nests.

PM Modi said, "Chennai's Kudugal Trust has involved school children in its campaign to increase the sparrow population. The people of the institute train the children in school that sparrows are very important in everyday life. This institute trains children to make sparrow's nest. For this, the people of the institute taught the children to make a small wooden house, made arrangements for sparrows living and food. Children's participated enthusiastically and made 10,000 such nests in 4 years. With this effort, their population has started increasing significantly in the area. An organization in Mysore, Karnataka has started a campaign called 'Early Bird' for children. This organization runs a special kind of library to tell children about birds. Not only this, 'Nature Education Kit' has been prepared to instill a sense of responsibility towards nature in children. You can also make such efforts to inculcate such responsibilities and information in children..."

He also highlighted the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, saying that the country has planted around 100 crore trees under this campaign in just five months.

Expressing happiness, PM Modi said that 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has gone global, as he witnessed people participating in this campaign in Guyana. He added that Guyana President Irfan Ali, his mother-in-law and other family members participated in this campaign.

"Few months ago, we started Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and people all over the nation enthusiastically participated in it. I am happy to share that we have plant 100 crore tress under this scheme, that too in just 5 months. This is possible because of the efforts of the citizens of the nation. You'll feel proud when you know that Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is spreading throughout the world. I witnessed this campaign in Guyana too. Guyana President Irfan Ali, his mother-in-law and other members of the family participated in this campaign," PM Modi said in his address during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Highlighting further, the Prime Minister said that several records have been created under this campaign, including plantation of 12 lakhs plants in a day in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and 25,000 plants in just 1 hour in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Referring to the examples of various social organisations, PM Modi said that this campaign is undergoing in several parts of the nation. Citing example of Bihar, he said that a self-help group Jeevika has set a target of planting 75 lakh fruit-bearing plants which will generate economic activity in future.

PM Modi said, "This campaign is undergoing in different parts of the nation. A record of planting 12 lakhs plants in just 24 hours have been created in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Due to this campaign, the barren land of Revati hills of Indore will be converted into a green zone. A team of women in Jaisalmer planted 25,000 plants in just 1 hour. They planted trees under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and motivated other too for the same.... Various social organisations are planting trees, as per the requirement at several places under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, they are trying to develop the ecosystem according to the environment. They are planting medicinal plants as well as plants to create homes for birds. In Bihar, women of Jeevika self-help group is campaigning to plant 75 lakh fruit-bearing plants, so that it can generate economic activity in future. Any person can plant under this campaign in the name of their mother..."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also praised the efforts of youth's contribution in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and said that they are "turning waste into gold" as they are making useful commodities from the things that were considered useless.

"In our country, the thought of making "Kachre Se Kanchan" (turning waste into gold) is very old. In many parts of the country, the 'youth' are turning waste into gold by taking things that were considered useless. They are doing various kinds of innovations. They are earning money through this and developing means of employment. These youths are also promoting sustainable lifestyle with their efforts. This effort of two daughters of Mumbai is really very inspiring. These two daughters named Akshara and Prakriti are making fashion items including caps, purses, clothes from Katran (waste piece of clothes) .... Such campaign provides speed to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, as it's a type of campaign that will always run," he said.