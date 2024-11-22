Hyundai India to set up a solar and wind energy plant in Tamil Nadu for 100% renewable energy transition goal

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will be setting up two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu for ₹38 crore as part of its target of transitioning to using 100% renewable energy by 2025. Signage at a Hyundai Motor India Ltd. dealership in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024(Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)

This will include a 75 MW solar plant and a 43 MW wind power plant, the automaker announced in a press statement on Thursday, October 22, 2024.

For this, Hyundai India has signed a 25-year agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Limited (FPEL).

“Through this agreement, we will be supplying HMIL with over 25 crore units of clean energy every year, which will help the company mitigate CO2 emissions by 2 lakh tons annually,” said Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Fourth Partner Energy.

As of June 2024, Hyundai has been fulfilling 63% of its energy requirements using renewable sources, the company said.

It aims to use renewable energy entirely by 2025 as part of the RE100 initiative, which is a global corporate renewable energy initiative by the Climate Group, for bringing together hundreds of large businesses to use 100% renewable electricity.

The project will be done through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company in which Hyundai will hold a 26% stake while FPEL will hold 74%.

“By harnessing the potential of wind and solar power, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint, but also living true to our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,'” said Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director & Chief Manufacturing Officer at HMIL. "We believe this strategic collaboration will inspire other industries to embrace renewable energy and contribute to a sustainable future.”

