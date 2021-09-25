On Pakistan, Rajnath Singh says 'growing realisation' of what India has been saying

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there has been a growing realisation of Pakistan’s support to “violent radical and terror groups.” Further, Singh also said that India has been voicing its concerns about the same for long. The minister made the remarks during his address to the convocation ceremony at the National Defence College (NDC).

“There is growing realisation of what India has been voicing for long, with regard to the active support of Pakistan to violent radical and terror groups,” Singh said. He made the comments referring to the recent events in Afghanistan, where Taliban have taken over the reins following the withdrawal of US troops, with experts pointing towards the role of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

There is growing realisation of what India has been voicing for long, with regard to the active support of Pakistan to violent radical and terror groups: Raksha Mantri — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 25, 2021

Calling “uncertainty” as the only certainty in evolving geopolitics, Singh said that the recent events in Afghanistan have “reinforced the reality of our times.” “Changes in state boundaries may not be as frequent today. However, the fast-transforming structure of states and the influence that external powers can have on it is clearly evident. These events raise questions regarding the very role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change state structures and behaviour,” he added. The minister also called on the students to draw lessons from the events in Afghanistan to beyond what was felt in the region.

Also read | Young Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey rips Pakistan apart at UN forum: Top 5 quotes

Singh said that the world is witness to the destabilising effects of terrorism and the dangerous precedence of violent radical forces that are attempting to gain legitimacy. “The turmoil caused in the region has been brought about by aggressive designs and the active support to non-state players, by irresponsible states,” he added, without naming any particular country.

While India is “totally committed” to peace and goodwill amongst all nations, it has also displayed its resolve that security threats would not be tolerated. “Our actions in Balakot and Galwan are clear signals to all aggressors, that any attempt to threaten our sovereignty will be given a swift and befitting response,” Singh said.

The remarks from the defence minister also came as US Vice-President Kamala Harris earlier on Friday called upon Pakistan to act on terrorist groups operating from the country during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the US on an official visit.