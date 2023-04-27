On PM Modi's 'Cong means...', Jairam Ramesh says, ‘Despair and desperation'

As PM Modi on Thursday interacted with booth-level workers in Karnataka, he said states that voted Congress to power are still waiting for their election guarantees to be fulfilled. The warranty of the Congress has expired and the party is in no state to give any guarantee, PM Modi said. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, it is now PM Modi's "turn to make outrageous comments due to despair and desperation." Congress countered PM Modi's allegations and gave a list of election promises fulfilled.

Countering PM Modi's claims that Congress does not fulfil its election promises, Jairam Ramesh said in Rajasthan, the Congress implemented old pension scheme, 125 days of work, right to health and Chiranjeevi Yojana. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress fulfilled loan waiver to farmers, Rajiv Gandhi Kissan Nyay Yojana and old pension scheme, Jairam added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether PM Modi had any data to prove that Congress's promises were not fulfilled. "We formed the government in 2013 and were in power till 2018. Almost 100% of our promises have been fulfilled. Does he have any figures? And talking about corruption, you yourself make corrupt people your campaigners and we are not saying this; the people of Karnataka are saying this. Modiji has this habit of repeating lies in an attempt to make them the truth, but people have understood this. This time, it won't work in Karnataka," Kharge said.

The tempers are rising in the poll-bound state with the Congress on Thursday filing a police complaint against Union home minister Amit Shah for his statement: 'There will be riots if the Congress comes to power'. "Action should be taken according to law. If a common man has done it, he would have been arrested by now. The Union home minister cannot say if the Congress comes to power, then there will be communal riots. He is the home minister, and not the star campaigner of the BJP," Congress leader DK Shivakumar said.

