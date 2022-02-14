On Sushma Swaraj's birth anniversary, PM Modi shares interesting anecdote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, on the 70th birth anniversary of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, took to Facebook to share an interesting anecdote from their earlier days in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I'm returning from Jalandhar after today's rally. Today is also the birth anniversary of Sushma ji. I suddenly recalled a very old incident associated with her. So, thought of sharing it with you all,” PM Modi posted.

PM Modi's Facebook post

Narrating the episode, which he said, took place twenty-five years ago, Prime Minister Modi wrote that during those days, Swaraj was on a poll visit to his home state Gujarat.

“She came to my village Vadnagar, and met my mother. Around that time, my nephew became father to a girl. Astrologers decided her name. The girl's family members, too, decided they will do as the astrologers say,” he added.

The Prime Minister further noted that though his mother is not highly educated, her thinking is modern. “After meeting Sushma ji, she announced that the little girl will be named Sushma. The way my mother announced her decision, I remember that even today,” PM Modi wrote.

Swaraj, a stalwart of the BJP, passed away on August 6, 2019 aged sixty-seven, around two months after Modi was re-elected as the Prime Minister. In the first Modi government, from 2014 to 2019, she served as the minister of external affairs.