On the Record | ‘Why not keep Aadhaar’: RSS’ Indresh Kumar on NRC exclusions

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:37 IST

RSS leader Indresh Kumar speaks to Hindustan Times Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury on the abrogation of Article 370 and the Assam NRC process in this video. Commenting on the exclusions from the NRC list, he says that it is the duty of all Indian citizens to keep necessary papers with them. “Instead of making a noise after exclusion from NRC, why can’t people keep their citizenship papers with them. What’s Aadhaar for?” he asks. In the weekly show, On the Record, Indresh Kumar also speaks about why he backs the manner in which Article 370 was scrapped. Watch the full video for all the details.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 10:37 IST