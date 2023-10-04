News / India News / On TMC's 'left through back door' charge, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's 'waited for 2.5 hours' counter

On TMC's 'left through back door' charge, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's 'waited for 2.5 hours' counter

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 04, 2023 03:58 PM IST

TMC MPs including Abhishek Banerjee were removed from sit-in protest at Krishi Bhawan and detained.

Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday refuted Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's allegations of refusing to meet him and the party lawmakers over release of funds by the Centre to West Bengal.

High drama unfolded in the Capital on Tuesday night after Banerjee and the TMC MPs were forcibly removed from the sit-in protest at the Krishi Bhavan, the Union Rural Development Ministry office. The TMC delegation had been sitting on a dharna after alleging the minister did not meet them at the scheduled time of 6 pm.

“She met BJP leaders and made us wait. At 8.30 pm, she left through the back door”, Abhishek Banerjee had alleged. The TMC MPs were briefly detained after being removed from the protest.

ALSO READ: 'Black day' for Indian democracy: Abhishek Banerjee after release from detention

Denying TMC's allegation, the minister told news agency ANI,"I was in my constituency yesterday. As soon as I got information about TMC MPs wanting meet me, I left everything and rushed to Delhi. I had given them appointment for 6:30 pm as there would be a problem in case my flight got delayed. I was sitting in my office at 6:30 pm. My PS was first told five people would meet me. Then, the TMC delegation told 10 people would be there in the meeting".

Further, Jyoti said the TMC leaders insisted on her meeting the supporters accompanying the delegation.

ALSO READ: Union minister claims she waited to meet Trinamool MPs, Mahua Moitra replies

“I told them to put their agenda on the table and discussions would be held then. The TMC alleges that the Narendra Modi government is blocking West Bengal's funds. I was looking forward to putting forward data in front of the TMC delegation. During the UPA regime, Bengal got only 14,000 crore while 54,000 crore was given to the state in the past nine years. In the PM Awas Yojana, Bengal got 4,400 crore under UPA regime. We gave 30,000 crore to the state”, she said, while listing more schemes under which funds were allocated to West Bengal.

“If they really wanted to talk, they would met me. The TMC MPs are alleging I didn't meet them! I waited for 2.5 hours and then had to leave after posting a tweet. Am I lying?”, the minister said.

Giriraj Singh, the cabinet minister for rural development, came out in support of his colleague, saying,"MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti kept waiting till 8:30 pm in the Krishi Ministry but no MP or minister came to meet her...In Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee's government, we gave more than 2 lakh crores...They have misbehaved with MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and now they're trying to subdue that".

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed he and other members of delegation were not allowed to meet Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Tuesday.
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed he and other members of delegation were not allowed to meet Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Tuesday.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out