Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who headed the four-member all-woman cockpit crew, said "I was on top of the world" after landing at Bengaluru.
As AI-176 landed at the Kempegowda International Airport here and the crew members walked to the lounge, a huge crowd of people gave a rousing reception for scripting history with the about 17-hour journey, the longest flight by the national carrier or any other airline in the country.
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:11 PM IST

"I was on top of the world" said an elated Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who headed the four-member all-woman cockpit crew that flew into Indian aviation history on Monday, landing the San Francisco-Bengaluru AI direct flight after going over the North Pole.

As AI-176 landed at the Kempegowda International Airport here and the crew members walked to the lounge, a huge crowd of people gave a rousing reception for scripting history with the about 17-hour journey, the longest flight by the national carrier or any other airline in the country.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said the four-member cockpit crew created history while Governors of various states, leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and social media users lavishly praised the women pilots.

Captain Aggarwal, the first pilot, said she felt as if she was on top of the world flying over the North pole, surrounded by Arctic ocean and the northernmost point on earth. "I was on the top of the world. I would rather call it, top of the North Pole because the North Pole was the world for me when I was commanding that Boeing-777 200 LR above 34,000 feet," she told PTI here.

The other three women pilots were Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas and the flight that departed from San Francisco in the USA at around 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday landed here at around 3.45 am on Monday.

The direct distance between the two cities at opposite ends of the world is 13,993 km with a time zone change of around 13.5 hours.

Asked if there was any fear flying over the Polar region, Aggarwal said she only felt excitement and her instructors had all along inculcated complete confidence in pilots like her. "I am very motivated...I don't think the word fear exists in Air India. No, not at all," she said.

Thanking the ministry of civil aviation and the Air India for reposing faith on her and other crew members, Aggarwal said she was grateful, felt happy and humbled. She also gave credit to the 'weather God' as the weather across the polar region was "immaculate and suitable in order to make a polar flight happen".

"In a moment to cherish & celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco," Puri tweeted. He hailed it as an embodiment of 'Nari Shakti'.

Gandhi said: "Congratulations to the all-women cockpit crew for completing Air India's longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru over the North Pole. You have made the country proud," he said in a tweet.

Aggarwal, hailing from a conservative family and the only child of her parents, broke the glass ceiling to become an AI pilot and carved a niche for herself by steering the inaugural flight from America. "I am the only child of my parents. So, I grew up in a world where I was taught to walk behind the men and their shadows and to grow up and get married and look after my kids," she recalled.

She said when she told her parents her wish to become a pilot, her mother cried out of fear but today her mother's tears were out of joy.

The AI flight, after getting airborne from San Francisco under the command of Captain Aggarwal left the polar region at a speed of 940 kmph as Captain Thanmai, the second pilot, steered the aircraft. "...Kudos for making Air India proud. We also congratulate passengers of AI176 for being part of this historic moment," the airline said, describing it as a landmark journey.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 seats, including eight First Class, 35 Business Class,195 Economy class configuration besides four cockpit and 12 cabin crew.

The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety.
india news

Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy's

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India.
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
india news

No chief guest this R-Day

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
This will be the first time in at least five decades that the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar, will not have a chief guest.
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta's lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.
india news

SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The state government has sought removal of the Lokayukta, alleging various acts of impropriety and unjustified personal demands by him.
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India's Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International's Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn't have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.
india news

Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:38 AM IST
He also rebutted past criticism that India’s progress towards the vaccination drive had been slow. He cautioned states not to let rumours and misinformation to gain currency; many vested interest groups or even corporate rivals may try to derail India’s vaccination programme.
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.
india news

30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Yasin Malik, who shunned terrorism to join politics in 1994, has been accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping that he and his associates allegedly executed.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Nadda addressed a “Vijay Sankalpa” (victory pledge) rally in Barak Valley’s Silchar, beginning the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May.
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest.
india news

Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
In its affidavit filed hours after Monday’s hearing, the government told the court that the three legislations are a result of two decades of deliberations and that the demand to repeal them in entirety is “neither justifiable nor acceptable.”
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws.
india news

Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:18 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets.
india news

Won't be part of SC panel: Farm unions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Farmers’ unions spearheading the fight against the farm laws said they “are unanimous in their decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”, the statement added.
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner.
india news

PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in New Delhi to discuss the Supreme Court observations.
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places.
india news

Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low

By Chetan Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Union minister says no scientific reports on transmission of bird flu to humans.
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India.
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Even in states free from the avian flu so far, consumption of poultry has plunged, several stakeholders said.
File photo: Stubble burning
india news

SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday expressed confidence that the party would return to power in Assam, predicting that it would win over 100 of the 126 assembly seats in upcoming elections
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
A surge in avian influenza or bird flu, an outbreak that has now spread to 10 states, has decimated over three dozen large farms, shut down hundreds of hatcheries and upended supply chains as more poultry farmers confront the pervasive fear of its rapid spread
