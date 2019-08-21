On visit to Russia, NSA Ajit Doval gets Moscow’s backing on Kashmir stand

india

Russia has completely backed India’s stand on the developments in the region following New Delhi’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, a senior government official said after a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval and Russian National Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

NSA Doval, who is in Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, held detailed discussions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, bilateral cooperation between the two National Security Councils as well as regional and international issues. “There was a detailed discussion on the regional situation,” the official said.

A formal statement released at the end of the discussions said it showed identical or close positions on various issues characteristic of the Special and Privileged Strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter terrorism cooperation. The longstanding position of both sides on the importance of their bilateral consultations and mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated,” the statement said.

NSA Doval also met Director of Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin to review ongoing cooperation in the space field and the Gaganyaan programme.

Rogozin applauded the progress of the Chandrayaan programme and conveyed Russia’s support and best wishes for the Mission’s success. Both sides also discussed long term aspects of space cooperation, which is expected to figure prominently in the Bilateral summit in Vladivostok, the statement said.

