Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir situation

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:30 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday briefed home minister Amit Shah on the prevailing security situation in J&K, where restrictions on public movement were imposed on August 5 home ministry officials who did not want to be named said.

It was the first time that Doval met Shah after his return from the Kashmir Valley, where he stayed for about a fortnight and closely monitored the situation.

Restrictions have gradually lifted in some areas in Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, but the curbs are in place in several areas still. “The government will have to calibrate when to remove the curbs so that agitations {do not erupt} and importantly there is no loss of life,” a senior MHA official said.

On August 5 and 6, Parliament pushed through changes that effectively revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Article 35A. The state was bifurcated into two UTs--J&K and Ladakh.

The two UTs will come into being on October 31. Next month, the Centre will decide on the division of resources between the UTs and the administrative mechanism for them. The government will also have to prepare for holding elections. “Security forces will be needed for the elections,” a second senior official, said. Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top officials also attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:30 IST