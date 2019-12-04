e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

On Wayanad visit, Rahul Gandhi will call on family of snakebite victim

The 10-year-old girl died last month after being bitten by a viper in her classroom.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
During his visit to Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will call on the family of Shehla Sherin, a 10-year-old girl who died last month after being bitten by a snake in her classroom.
During his visit to Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will call on the family of Shehla Sherin, a 10-year-old girl who died last month after being bitten by a snake in her classroom.(PTI File Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who begins a three-day visit to his constituency Wayanad in north Kerala on Wednesday, will call on the family of Shehla Sherin, a 10-year-old girl who died last month after being bitten by a snake in her classroom, the party said.

A fifth standard student of Sarvajana Government High School in Sulthan Bathery, Sherin was bitten by a viper after she tripped on a burrow in the classroom. There was widespread outrage after the incident and later police registered a case against school teachers and a doctor for their alleged laxity.

After the incident Gandhi had called up her parents and promised to see them during his visit. He had also sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to allot enough funds to repair some of the dilapidated school buildings.

Rahul Gandhi’s official engagements in his constituency will begin on Thursday.

“He will be reaching Kozhikkode on December 4 evening. Next three days are packed with programmes. Besides party meetings he will participate in many other functions. He will call on the parents of Sherin on December 7,” said a statement from the Wayanad district Congress Committee.

Last month, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader had filed a complaint with the police in Malappuram that the Congress MP was missing for some time. Later the police had booked the complainant Aji Thomas, state secretary of the Yuva Morcha, after Congress leaders complained that he was spreading canards aimed at insulting the former Congress president. Thomas was booked under different sections including 153 of the IPC for deliberately provoking with the intent of creating trouble.

tags
top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News