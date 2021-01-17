On which days are people being vaccinated against Covid-19? Check full schedule of states, UTs here

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday shared the details of the Covid-19 vaccination drive being conducted across all states and Union territories. The bigger states will hold inoculations on any four days of the week while smaller ones have been asked to conduct immunisation campaign on any two days.

As many as 224,301 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said on Sunday, the second day of the countrywide drive. In the first phase of the vaccination drive, nearly 30 million health and frontline workers are being given the dose and in the second phase, those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with a high risk of infection, will be vaccinated.

Here’s the full schedule for states to conduct the vaccination drive:

Schedule for states to conduct the vaccination drive

