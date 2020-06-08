e-paper
Once a coronavirus hotspot, Covid-19 recovery rate in Indore now at healthy 64%

Once a coronavirus hotspot, Covid-19 recovery rate in Indore now at healthy 64%

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city and also held a meeting at the Indore District Collector’s office on Monday.

Jun 08, 2020
Edited by Sohini Sarkar
On reaching Indore, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underwent a thorough health checkup at the airport.
On reaching Indore, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underwent a thorough health checkup at the airport. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Covid-19 recovery rate has climbed to an encouraging 64% in Indore, which was earlier identified as a coronavirus hotspot with a high concentration of positive cases.

“The recovery rate in Indore is over 64% now. Positive cases are being reported but more and more people are recovering. With the cooperation of the people, the situation in Indore is now under control,” Chouhan said on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the city and also held a meeting at the Indore District Collector’s office on Monday.

On reaching Indore, the MP chief minister underwent a thorough health checkup at the airport.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 9,401 Covid-19 positive cases while the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2,658.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday had announced that shrines in Bhopal and Indore, two major Covid-19 hotspots in the state, will not open their doors for devotees today.

The famous Mahakal Temple, however, and four other shrines in Ujjain city, another Covid-19 hotspot in the state, will see entry of devotees on Monday in a staggered manner, after closure of these shrines for more than two months now, according to the district administration.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on June 1 announced opening of the shrines across the state from June 8. However, he had made it clear earlier, that the decisions on commercial activities and other establishments will be taken by district crisis management groups in every district after reviewing the Covid-19 situation over there.

