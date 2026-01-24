'Once a labour source, now growth engine': Amit Shah claims UP turnaround, slams SP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, saying that before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, they had turned the state into a “Bimaru rajya”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Information Department, UP)

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Shah claimed that UP, which was once considered a source of labour, is now a “growth engine”.

“Every district of the state will have employment opportunities. Youth will not have to go out of state for a job. There was a time UP was considered a source of labour. Today, it is a growth engine. Congress and SP had turned the state into a Bimaru rajya. Today, it is the growth engine of the country,” Shah said.

BIMARU is an acronym for India's historically lagging states: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the 1980s to highlight their poor economic and social indicators like high poverty, illiteracy, and population growth, impacting national development.

Shah said that no one could imagine UP as a growth engine of the country before 2017 (the year the BJP came to power in the state). He also claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state had improved.

“Ram Mandir has come up in Ayodhya. The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is an example of Sanatana Dharma. Today, UP exports 11 per cent of its electronic goods. Today, UP is an IT Centre and a Data Centre. Before 2017, no one could have imagined that UP would become the country's growth engine. Law and order have improved in the state. Connectivity has improved in the state. UP in every age has played an important role in keeping the country secure,” Shah said.

During his speech, Shah attacked SP, Congress and BSP and referred to them as parivar wadi parties

Shah also felicitated Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Physicswala founder Alakh Pandey during the event.

CM Yogi Aditiyanath greets on UP Day Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on UP Day, saying the state has transformed from being "BIMARU" to a growth engine of India's development.

He highlighted the state's vast potential and its journey of breaking free from struggles and policy neglect.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Namaskar, My sisters and brothers of Uttar Pradesh, heartiest greetings to all of you on Uttar Pradesh Day. Our state of boundless potential has today broken the shackles of struggle and policy apathy and transformed from a BIMARU state to a growth engine of India's development..."