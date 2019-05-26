Gujarat govt official admits ‘limitations’ in fire-fighting after Surat blaze

A top Gujarat government official on Sunday admitted that “there were limitations in fighting the Surat design studio fire” on Friday that killed 20 students and said “bitter lessons” have been learnt for the future.

Gujarat’s chief secretary Dr J N Singh said that the government will conduct fire safety audit of all the commercial buildings in the state and ensure that in future no such incident happens.

“The fire call was received at 4.03 pm and the first vehicle reached the incident site at 4.07 pm. But, it took some time for bigger vehicles to reach the spot because of the traffic. And there were reports of water pressure not being enough for dousing the flames. There were some limitations of the fire brigade,” Singh said.

He also informed that urban development secretary Mukesh Puri has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry and he will submit a detailed investigation report to the chief minister’s office on Monday.

Singh said the state government officials have already conducted inspection of 9,925 commercial buildings in the last two days and no commercial building will be allowed to run without the fire safety clearance. “In Surat alone, 123 commercial establishments were found to be lacking in fire-fighting equipment,” he said, adding notices were being issued to the building owners to meet the fire safety norms.

In the Surat fire, 20 students in the 15 to 22 age group, died and 15 survived with critical injuries after jumping from the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila building in the city known for its diamond factories. All the dead were cremated on Saturday.

The police have booked three people including the owner of the design studio, where the fire broke out, Bhargav Butani and two builders --- Harshul Versani and Jignesh Pagdal --- who are absconding after the incident. Bhutani, who had jumped from the building, was arrested on Saturday.

First Published: May 26, 2019 17:10 IST