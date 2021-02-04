One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with the violence at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said.
The arrested person has been identified as Dharmendra Singh.
His role in hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26 is also being ascertained, police said.
Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.
In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
This is Nadda's first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state's role in combating Covid-19.
