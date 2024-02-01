 One arrested, two in custody for threatening judge after murder case verdict | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / One arrested, two in custody for threatening judge after murder case verdict

One arrested, two in custody for threatening judge after murder case verdict

PTI |
Feb 01, 2024 01:30 PM IST

One arrested, two in custody for threatening judge after murder case verdict

Kerala Police had on Wednesday increased the security cover given to Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge-I, V G Sreedevi, after taking serious note of the online threats made against her.

HT Image
HT Image

A senior police official told PTI that one person was arrested and two are under custody and their details will be revealed soon as the investigation is still on.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The court had on Tuesday sentenced 15 people associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to death in connection with the 2021 murder of the BJP OBC wing leader that took place in Alappuzha district.

Soon after, posts on social media platforms verbally insulting the judge cropped up and were circulated by various accounts.

In the order, the court said there was "absolute justification" in giving capital punishment to all the accused persons in this case.

Sreenivasan, a lawyer and the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, by activists affiliated with PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Police at the time said they suspected that the murder was in retaliation for the killing of SDPI leader K S Shan just hours earlier. The trial in Shan's murder case has not yet begun.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On