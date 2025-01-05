One dead after blast in T’gana explosives unit

One person was killed and seven sustained serious injuries in a massive explosion of detonators at an explosives manufacturing industry in Yadadri Bhongir district on Saturday morning, police officers aware of the matter said. M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. (Representational image)

The incident took place at Premier Explosives in Pedda Kandukur village of Yadadgirigutta block at around 6am. “The detonators exploded while being shifted from the plant to the store. The exact cause of explosion is yet to be ascertained,” an officer of Yadagirigutta police station said on condition of anonymity.

The explosion ripped through the building of the factory, forcing the management to immediately sound the emergency siren to alert the employees and workers, who rushed out in panic. “This averted further casualties,” the officer added.

Soon after receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and along with the rescue team members of the company, they shifted the injured to the government area hospital at Bhongir.

“One of the victims, M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Another worker, Mogilipataka Prakash from Ramajipet village, who also suffered severe injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad,” police said, adding that the condition of the remaining five injured workers is stable.

Police have booked a case of accident and are investigating the matter.

HT reached out to the management of the factory, but did not get any response to request for comment.