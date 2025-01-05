Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One dead after blast in T’gana explosives unit

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jan 05, 2025 06:10 AM IST

A massive explosion at an explosives factory in Yadadri Bhongir killed one and injured seven; cause under investigation.

One person was killed and seven sustained serious injuries in a massive explosion of detonators at an explosives manufacturing industry in Yadadri Bhongir district on Saturday morning, police officers aware of the matter said.

M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. (Representational image)
M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. (Representational image)

The incident took place at Premier Explosives in Pedda Kandukur village of Yadadgirigutta block at around 6am. “The detonators exploded while being shifted from the plant to the store. The exact cause of explosion is yet to be ascertained,” an officer of Yadagirigutta police station said on condition of anonymity.

The explosion ripped through the building of the factory, forcing the management to immediately sound the emergency siren to alert the employees and workers, who rushed out in panic. “This averted further casualties,” the officer added.

Soon after receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and along with the rescue team members of the company, they shifted the injured to the government area hospital at Bhongir.

“One of the victims, M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Another worker, Mogilipataka Prakash from Ramajipet village, who also suffered severe injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad,” police said, adding that the condition of the remaining five injured workers is stable.

Police have booked a case of accident and are investigating the matter.

HT reached out to the management of the factory, but did not get any response to request for comment.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On