One held in Gurugram for placing bets on cricket World Cup match

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly betting on a World Cup cricket match and allegedly recovered one LED TV, three mobile phones, a note pad and a calculator from his possession.

The suspect, identified by his first name as Narayandas, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, was arrested from a hotel room in Sector 39 around 9 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Head constable Sandeep Kumar, Bilaspur crime branch, said the police received a tip-off that a suspected bookie was operating from a hotel room in the area. “A team raided the first floor of the hotel and arrested the suspected man. He was operating a book on the India vs South Africa match. During questioning, he confessed to taking bets and managing pay offs during the match. The police are checking if he was part of a larger betting ring,” Kumar said, adding that the suspect did not have a criminal record.

Narayandas was produced in a district court on Thursday and released on bail. A case was registered against him.

