One injured after blast in Kolkata; BJP seeks ‘thorough probe’ by NIA

Shortly after a blast left a ragpicker injured in Kolkata, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a ‘detailed investigation’ by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or another central agency. The blast site in Kolkata (ANI)

Probe by a central agency was needed for a ‘thorough examination' of ‘all possible angles,' wrote Majumdar, also a Union minister.

“Given the seriousness of the incident and its potential implications for public safety, I respectfully request that the Ministry of Home Affairs initiate a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this explosion due to the local police's limited capacity,” the letter read.

“Swift action will help restore public's confidence and ensure that those responsible for any malicious activities are brought to justice,” it added.

Also, while Majumdar claimed that the 58-year-old ragpicker had died, there was no confirmation yet from the Kolkata Police.

After the incident, which occurred at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central part of the metropolis around 1:45pm, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the scene of the blast.

“BDDS checked the bag and the vicinity. After their clearance, traffic was allowed,” police said.

On Friday, an unclaimed bag at the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparked panic. Last month, a trainee medic of RG Kar was allegedly raped and murdered at the facility; since then, its junior doctors have been on a strike.

Separately, Kunal Ghosh, a leader of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), released an audio clip of a phone call, alleging a ‘political conspiracy’ to attack the doctors. Two persons, including a member of the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist), were arrested for the ‘plot.’