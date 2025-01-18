One killed, 15 injured as school bus falls off road in Assam’s Dima Hasao

Silchar: At least 15 students were injured, and one was killed after a private bus carrying 25 school children fell off the road in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday morning, police said. The injured students were taken to a local hospital, with two of them in critical condition. The mangled remains of the school bus that met with an accident. (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

The bus, carrying students from three schools—Sacred Heart School, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, and Garampani High School—lost control at a sharp turn and fell into a field near a cement factory in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao in the early hours.

“The bus lost control at a sharp bend in the 19-Kilo area of Umrangso,” said the superintendent of police (SP) for Dima Hasao, Mayank Kumar Jha.

All the students were on their way to school, and locals assisted the police in rescuing the students.

“A 9-year-old girl was declared dead by the doctors, while two others are critical. The rest had minor injuries and were released from the hospital,” Jha said.

The deceased, Dalmir Rongpi, was a Class 3 student at Sacred Heart School. Her body was sent for a postmortem examination, and the two critically injured students were transferred to Haji Abdul Memorial Hospital in Hojai, police said.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident, but the priority was to rescue the students,” Jha said

Meanwhile, family members of the injured students gathered at the hospital on Saturday morning, demanding an investigation and stricter safety measures for students.

School authorities could not be reached for comment. The story will be updated once they respond.