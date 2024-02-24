One killed, another injured in bomb blast near Imphal College: Police

Guwahati: At least one person was killed and another sustained injury in a bomb blast that took place on Friday night in Manipur’s Imphal, police said on Saturday. The explosion took place around 9:30pm at Dhanamanjuri University complex (Representative Photo)

The explosion took place around 9:30pm at Dhanamanjuri University complex near the office of All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) at Thangmeiband in Imphal West district, said police.

“Two persons sustained injuries in the blast, and they were rushed to a private medical hospital for treatment. One of them later succumbed to his injuries, while the other is getting treated,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Police have identified the deceased as Oinam Kenegy (24) and the injured as Salam Michael (24), both residents of Bishnupur district.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Soon after the reports of the explosion, a team of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. An investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible for the incident and identify the explosive used, which is believed to be a grenade, said police.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the office of the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office was set ablaze allegedly by a group of miscreants in the early hours of Saturday at Lamphel in Imphal West district.

Formed in 2001 to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur, UCM is an umbrella organisation of several civil society groups.

According to officials, the incident took place around 12:30am on Saturday. There have been no reports of injuries in the incident. A police probe is underway to nab the culprits.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. The violence has claimed at least 215 lives and displaced around 50,000 people.