One killed, two injured in avalanche in north Kashmir

A bulldozer driver working on snow clearance duty with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara was swept away by an avalanche on Sunday, and died of injuries after he was rescued, the police said.

Amandeep Singh, driver of the bulldozer, and two workers with him were hit by an avalanche at Ferkiyaan Top area in Keran sector, said a police officer. The condition of the two workers is said to be stable, the officer added.

Last Thursday, rescuers recovered the bodies of the three — Ghulam Mohammad Lone, Mohammad Altaf Mir and Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, all residents of Kupwara — who had gone missing after an avalanche struck the mountainous area of Kupwara.

On February 2, three army soldiers were killed in an avalanche near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara’s Machil.

Eleven people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in two separate avalanches that swept them away in the district on January 5.