Two killed, two missing as relentless rain hammers Himachal Pradesh

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:58 IST

Relentless rain has wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh triggering floods and landslides which have damaged roads and destroyed houses, officials said.

The latest spell of rain left one man dead, and a senior citizen and his granddaughter missing. More than 150 people have died across Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents since the monsoon hit the state in the first week of July.

As many as 323 roads including six national highways have been blocked due to landslides across the state.

Traffic on Chandigarh-Manali highway remains suspended on several stretches due to landslide.

Authorities stopped traffic Mandi-Kullu road after part of the highway was submerged as the Beas river overflew its bank. Small vehicles have been diverted through Kataul road.

The highway is also blocked at Nauni due to a massive landslide.

Traffic also remained closed for several hours in the morning due to massive landslide at Jarol near Sundernagar before it was opened around 9:30am.

Mandi-Pathankot highway was also closed for traffic near Jogindernagar in the night. However, it was restored for traffic in the morning.

Public Works Department has suffered losses estimated at Rs. 11 crores while drinking water and irrigation schemes worth Rs. 4 crore were damaged in a single day, officials said.

Thirty-eight houses and 22 cow-sheds have been damaged across the state.

Himachal Pradesh has so far received 200% rains above average this monsoon. In the last 24 hours, Dharamshala received 150 mm of rain which was the maximum in the state followed by Dalhousie (131 mm), Kangra at (130 mm), Chamba (122 mm), Gaggal (118 mm), Palampur (70 mm), Una (61 mm) and Shimla (58 mm).

The Met office in Shimla has forecast heavy rains for next 24 hours and red alert remains in force for six districts Bilsapur, Kangra, Hamirpur Chamba, Kangra and Mandi.

Four districts, Shimla, Kullu, Solan and Sirmour are on orange alert.

The water level in most of the dams in the state is nearing the danger level. Authorities have opened the sluice gates of Bhakhra, Larji and Pandoh dams.

In Mandi town the ancient Panchvaktra temple, located at the banks of Beas River was partially submerged in floodwater.

One labourer was killed and six injured in Shimla when a retaining wall one of an under-construction building collapsed on early Sunday morning

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said seven labourers were sleeping when the wall collapsed and broke through their room. The injured were shifted to IGMC where one identified as Shah Alam succumbed to injuries.

Most roads in Shimla were also closed due to landslides and power supply was snapped as trees fell on transmission lines.

In Dharamshala, a woman was injured when the stairs leading from bus stand to the Kotwali Bazar locality of the town collapsed.

A 70-year-old man and his grand-daughter were feared dead after they were buried in a landslide in Chamba district. They were identified as Kanth Singh and his eight-year-old granddaughter Pallavi. Police and fire-brigade teams have launched rescue operations, Chamba sub-divisional magistrate Dipti Mandhotra.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 14:03 IST