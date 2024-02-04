One lakh diyas lit to welcome PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday evening for a two-day visit, during which he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects totalling ₹11,600 crore. Thousands of people lit one lakh diyas at Khanapara in Guwahati.lit for (HT Photo/Sourced)

Modi was received by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport around 6:30pm, along with him were Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: PM Modi in Assam to launch projects worth ₹11,600 cr during two-day visit

The PM was given a rousing welcome in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state as thousands of people lit one lakh diyas at Khanapara in Guwahati. Local artists performed Bihu dance as a part of the welcoming ceremony.

Assam chief minister took to X to share this joyous moment. “Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals,” Sarma wrote on X.

“After programmes in Odisha, landed to a very warm welcome in Assam. Thankful to the people of Guwahati for the affection,” PM wrote on X after reaching Assam.

According to the chief minster’s office, the PM will visit Kamakhya temple on Sunday morning and later will deliver a public address at 11:30am at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati, revealing numerous state and central projects.