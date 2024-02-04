 One lakh diyas lit to welcome PM Modi in Assam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / One lakh diyas lit to welcome PM Modi in Assam

One lakh diyas lit to welcome PM Modi in Assam

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2024 10:58 AM IST

According to the chief minster’s office, the PM will visit Kamakhya temple on Sunday morning and later will deliver a public address at 11:30am at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday evening for a two-day visit, during which he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects totalling 11,600 crore.

Thousands of people lit one lakh diyas at Khanapara in Guwahati.lit for (HT Photo/Sourced)
Modi was received by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport around 6:30pm, along with him were Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others.

The PM was given a rousing welcome in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state as thousands of people lit one lakh diyas at Khanapara in Guwahati. Local artists performed Bihu dance as a part of the welcoming ceremony.

Assam chief minister took to X to share this joyous moment. “Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals,” Sarma wrote on X.

“After programmes in Odisha, landed to a very warm welcome in Assam. Thankful to the people of Guwahati for the affection,” PM wrote on X after reaching Assam.

According to the chief minster’s office, the PM will visit Kamakhya temple on Sunday morning and later will deliver a public address at 11:30am at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati, revealing numerous state and central projects.

