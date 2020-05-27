e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / One more Covid-19 positive case reported from Gurdaspur district

One more Covid-19 positive case reported from Gurdaspur district

The patient works in Mumbai and had returned to his native village a few days ago amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 18:00 IST
Kamaljit Singh Kamal
Kamaljit Singh Kamal
Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
An employee thermal screens a passenger before allowing into Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Monday, May 25, 2020/ representative image.
An employee thermal screens a passenger before allowing into Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Monday, May 25, 2020/ representative image. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

A 43-year-old man resident of Dorangla village, which is located 12 kilometres from Gurdaspur district headquarters and close to the international border between India and Pakistan, reported coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday.

The patient works in Mumbai and had returned to his native village a few days ago amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Kishan Chand, Civil Surgeon, Gurdaspur, said that the patient has been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Dhariwal.

The district health authorities have also collected the swab samples of his family members and those who came in contact with him upon his return to his native village, Dr Chand added.

Gurdaspur district has 11 active Covid-19 patients to date, of which eight are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Batala and the rest three in Dhariwal’s Community Health Centre.

So far, 122 patients have recovered and three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from Gurdaspur district.

tags
top news
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
India to play opening Test at Brisbane if Australia tour goes ahead -Report
India to play opening Test at Brisbane if Australia tour goes ahead -Report
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In