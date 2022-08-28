One should never engage in ‘use and throw’, says Gadkari

It is wrong to use someone and throw them away after the need is over, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said, after being removed from the parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 17.

“If you have held someone’s hand, and if he is your friend, then never let him go,” Gadkari said.

In a rejig, the central BJP leadership on August 17 dropped Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the party’s parliamentary board. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was appointed to the party’s central election committee, along with a few others, on the same day. Both these panels are important to the party’s organisational setup.

Human relationship is the biggest strength for anybody who is in business, social work or politics, Gadkari said at a gathering of entrepreneurs during the launch of Vidarbha chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organisation in Nagpur on Saturday evening.

“Thus, never indulge in the policy of use and throw. When you have held someone’s hand, hold it tight if he is your friend, irrespective of whether the situation is good or bad,” said Gadkari, who was the BJP’s national president from 2009 to 2013. “Do not look to worship only the rising sun and change according to the circumstances.”

He recalled that when he was a student leader, Congress minister Shrikant Jichkar had asked him to join the Congress for a better future, but he chose the BJP.

“I told Shrikant, I would die by jumping into a well but won’t join Congress, because I don’t like the ideology of the Congress party,” the minister said.

Quoting former US president Richard Nixon, Gadkari, 65, said: “A man is not finished when he is defeated, but is finished when he quits. So, fight with positivity. Also, there is a difference between ego and self-confidence. One should be self-confident and positive, but not be an egoist.”

A few days ago, Gadkari issued a warning to a section of mainstream media, social media and some people for running a “fabricated campaign by concocting his statement for political mileage”.

“Although I’ve never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements, all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continues, I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our government, party and millions of our hardworking karyakartas (functionaries),” he said in a series of tweets on August 25.

Madhav Bhandari, vice president of the state BJP said that there is no reason to connect his remarks with the parliamentary board decision of the party. “Gadkari ji has spoken about human relationships, which is a fact and applicable to all. There is no reason to see a connection between his statement and the party’s decision about the parliamentary board,” Bhandari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON