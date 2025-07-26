One-year-old bites cobra in Bihar, boy survives, snake dies

In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Bettiah district, a one-year-old boy bit a cobra mistaking it for a toy while playing at his home. The child fell unconscious after biting the serpant and rushed to a hospital. Doctors say that the child has not shown any signs of the presence of venom and is still undergoing treatment.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

While the snake died, the child has been admitted to the hospital and is out of danger.

The incident took place in Bihar’s West Champaran on Friday afternoon when the toddler, named Govinda, was playing in his home, reported live Hindustan.

According to the report, the grandmother said that a two-foot-long cobra entered the house on Friday, after the child picked it up mistaking it for a toy.

He then bit the cobra, ripping the reptile into two halves, after which the snake died.

Locals of the village said that the cobra came too close to the child, which possibly agitated him, causing him to pick it up and bite it, an India Today report said. They called it a reflexive act where the child sank his teeth into a cobra, killing it instantly.

After the incident, the child was rushed to the Majhauliya PHC for admission, after which he underwent treatment. After initial treatment, the child was referred to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Talking to Live Hindustan, Deputy Superintendent of JMCH hospital, Dr Devikant Mishra said that the child has not shown any signs of venom infection and is still undergoing treatment. He further said that the child is out of danger.

As per wildlife experts, the heavy rainfall and unplanned construction have driven snakes out of their natural habitat and into homes and residential sectors. Recently, Gurugram registered a surge in snake sightings amid the monsoon season, with 85 snakes rescued across the city in July.

Cobras are classified as one of the deadliest species, with snakebites causing deaths across India. A few days ago, two sisters in Ludhiana’s Pawat village lost their lives after being bitten by a snake while sleeping. The two girls were sleeping on the roof when the snake bit them, after which they died within minutes of the bite.