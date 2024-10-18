Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Onions shipped by rail from Nashik to Delhi

ByZia Haq
Oct 18, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The government is likely to use more rail rakes to transport onions and other commodities to regions where grocery prices continue to be elevated amid anticipated higher demand in the run up to Diwali.

The Centre is moving 1600 tonnes of onions procured from Nashik on priority to the national capital territory by rail to alleviate shortages and stabilise prices, a senior official said on Thursday.

The government is likely to use more rail rakes to transport onions and other commodities to regions where grocery prices continue to be elevated amid anticipated higher demand in the run up to Diwali. (AP)
The government is likely to use more rail rakes to transport onions and other commodities to regions where grocery prices continue to be elevated amid anticipated higher demand in the run up to Diwali. (AP)

The government is likely to use more rail rakes to transport onions and other commodities to regions where grocery prices continue to be elevated amid anticipated higher demand in the run up to Diwali.

The onions, equivalent to 52 truckloads, are being shipped by the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF) under the Centre’s price stabilisation fund on the Kanda fast train from Nashik to Delhi NCR.

“Shipments by rail rake to Lucknow and Varanasi will be scheduled in next few days. The consumer affairs department has also requested Indian railways to facilitate transportation of onion rakes from Nashik to multiple locations across the north-eastern region,” said Nidhi Khare, Union consumer affairs secretary.

The onion shipment for Delhi-NCR is scheduled to arrive by October 20 and will be sold at 35 a kg, while market prices range between 60-65 a kg.

In September, retail inflation rose to a nine-month high of 5.49%, driven by a food inflation rate of 9.24%, mainly on account of costlier vegetables.

Bulk transportation of onion by rail rake is a “significant measure” to ramp up supplies and rail mode provides a cost-effective and expeditious transportation of onions to consuming centres, Khare said.

The world’s largest onion exporter banned overseas sales in December last year to boost domestic supplies after patchy rains in key states led to a 20% fall in output. Shipments were allowed on May 4, 2024 but with an MEP (minimum export price) of $550 per tonne plus 40% tariff. The MEP was also scrapped last month.

In 2023-24, the net value of onion exports stood at 3,513 crore, lower than 4,525 crore in the previous year. In 2023-24, Bangladesh imported 724,000 tonne of the bulb from India.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On