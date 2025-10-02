Online money game rules violation non-bailable: Centre in new draft

The government has proposed stringent measures to curb illegal online money gaming, including making violations of the rules a non-bailable offence and holding the entire staff of companies accountable if found facilitating such breaches. The draft rules under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025 were released on Thursday. The proposed rules say individuals could be penalised for playing online money games.(AI generated)

According to the draft, any authorised officer will be empowered to enter any premises — physical or digital — and search and arrest without warrant anyone suspected of committing or about to commit an offence under the law.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, offences under section 5 and section 7 shall be cognizable and non-bailable,” the draft states.

Section 5 prohibits companies and individuals from offering, aiding, abetting, inducing or engaging in online money games and related services.

Section 7 bars banks, financial institutions, or any other person from facilitating financial transactions linked to such services.

The PROG Act, which was passed by Parliament in August and received the President’s assent on August 22, bans online money games and money-based gaming services in the country, including their promotion.

The draft rules also extend legal protection to officers or authorised persons conducting searches and seizures under the Act, shielding them from lawsuits or legal proceedings arising from such actions.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited public feedback on the draft rules until October 31.