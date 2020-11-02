e-paper
‘Only goal to make Akhilesh Yadav next CM’, says Anu Tandon as she joins SP

Welcoming her entry to the party, Yadav said, “More and more leaders and workers are joining the party to strengthen SP and defeat Bharatiya Janata Party.”

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Former Congress MP Anu Tandon.
Former Congress MP Anu Tandon.(HT file photo)
         

Former Congress MP Anu Tandon formally joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Tandon praised Yadav saying he has all the elements that a leader should have today. Akhilesh, meanwhile, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practising “politics of diversion”.

“Making him the next chief minister is the only goal,” said Tandon, the former Unnao MP.

Welcoming her entry to the party, Yadav said, “More and more leaders and workers are joining the party to strengthen SP and defeat Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“When we allied with BSP I used to say that bicycle has two wheels - one signifies the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia and the other is for BR Ambedkar’s ideology,” Yadav said. “When BJP says it wants to defeat SP and BSP, then what does it mean,” he added.

“In 2022 all pandemics (Covid-19 and BJP) will go away,” the SP chief said.

Yadav also said, “Our endeavour is to bring in more and more good people into the party.”

Tandon resigned from the membership of Congress on Thursday. She left the party along with several of her supporters. During the conference, she announced that as many as 150 Congress leaders and workers have joined SP with her.

This comes as bypolls will be held in Bangarmau assembly in Unnao district on November 3. The Congress is fighting for the seat in a triangular fight with SP and BSP.

