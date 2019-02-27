‘Only pleased Pak’: Minister’s comeback to opposition for targeting BJP

A joint statement by opposition parties that accused the ruling BJP of politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces has drawn a sharp comeback from the ruling coalition. Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said the allegation was baseless and sent a wrong message. “What does this show… That the country is not together,” the minister said at a media conference.

“Who is happy (with the joint statement)? Pakistan, its army and its media,” Javadekar said.

In a series of tweets, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also urged opposition parties to introspect.

“Please introspect - “Your ill advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case,” Jaitley concluded, calling upon all political parties to speak in one .voice.

Jaitley wondered that when the whole nation had spoken in one voice, then why is “India’s opposition alleging that the government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations”.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 21 opposition political parties condemned the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and targeted the BJP over “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices made by the jawans. The opposition parties expressed solidarity with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 22:42 IST