Home / India News / 'Only solution is...' Haryana CM urges farmers to stop protests

‘Only solution is...’ Haryana CM urges farmers to stop protests

Movement is not the way to achieve solution, Haryana Chief Minister said as the farmers are all set to enter the Capital.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers block Yamuna Expressway during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, in Mathura.
Farmers block Yamuna Expressway during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, in Mathura.(PTI)
         

After a gruelling day of fighting with police’s tear gas, water cannon amid freezing cold, as thousands of farmers are all set to enter the Capital on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the farmers to discontinue their protests as this is not the way to achieve any solution. “The central government is always ready for talks. I appeal to all the farming brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues. The movement is not the way. The solution will come only through conversation,” Khattar wrote on Twitter.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh urged the Centre to hold talks with farmers to diffuse the situation. “The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely. Centre should immediately initiate talks with Kisan Union leaders to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders. Why wait till December 3 when the situation is getting out of hand now?” said Singh in a tweet.

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells and water cannons to stop farmers from entering the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. It also sought permission from the Delhi government to convert nine stadiums into detention centres, which the AAP government refused.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws — the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

top news
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
