Onus of finding donor now on nodal officers

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 02:54 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday shifted the onus of finding a replacement donor for convalescent plasma from the Delhi Plasma Bank to nodal officers of each hospital.

The government, in an order issued by principal health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt on Wednesday, directed all hospitals in Delhi – government and private — to appoint a nodal person to coordinate with the plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

According to the protocols of the plasma bank set up last Thursday, those in need of plasma have to provide at least three documents signed by the ‘nodal officer’ from the hospital where the patient is admitted.

“For the sake of coordination, requisition and issuance of convalescent plasma from ILBS for treating eligible sick Covid patients, all the MS (medical superintendent)/ in-charge of hospitals in government sector and private/ corporate sector are required to nominate a nodal officer from their respective hospitals,” the Wednesday order reads.

In addition, it says, “the nodal officer/hospital requisitioning COPLA (convalescent plasma) will be required to provide voluntary plasma donor, including replacement donors keeping in view the projected requirement of COPLA and scarce availability of the meagre resource.”

So far, the onus was on the family of the patient in need of plasma to find a replacement donor. This comes a day after HT reported the teething troubles faced by those in need of plasma.