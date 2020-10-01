e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Onus on Pakistan for normal neighbourly ties, says India

Onus on Pakistan for normal neighbourly ties, says India

India said it expects Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of the Indian high commission in Islamabad and its personnel following a “staged protest” outside the mission over the recent death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian government is committed to friendly and mutually beneficial relations with neighbours, said spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs. (AFP photo)
The Indian government is committed to friendly and mutually beneficial relations with neighbours, said spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs. (AFP photo)
         

India on Thursday said the onus is on Pakistan for creating an environment conducive to normal neighbourly relations in an atmosphere free of terrorism and violence.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava made the remarks during a weekly news briefing while answering a question on India’s overall relations with its neighbouring countries. He said India’s position on ties with Pakistan is well-known.

“The government has conveyed that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment,” he said.

In recent days, India has held a bilateral summit with Sri Lanka, a meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission with Bangladesh, and foreign office consultations with Myanmar and these engagements were part of the country’s “neighbourhood first” policy, he said.

The Indian government is committed to friendly and mutually beneficial relations with neighbours, and its engagements are based on a “consultative, non-reciprocal and outcome-oriented approach”, Srivastava said. India also has a large development cooperation footprint in neighbouring countries, with several projects to promote greater connectivity, improved infrastructure and people-to-people contacts, he added.

In response to another question, Srivastava dismissed Pakistan’s criticism of an Indian court’s verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

“India is a mature democracy, where the government and the people abide by the verdicts of the court and show respect for the rule of law. It may be difficult for a system with a coercive apparatus, where people and the courts can be silenced at the will of the establishment, to understand such a democratic ethos,” he said.

Srivastava also said India expects Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of the Indian high commission in Islamabad and its personnel following a “staged protest” outside the mission over the recent death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan.

He said the Pakistani Hindus, who were in India since September 2015, died after consuming a “toxic substance” and their deaths were reported to the external affairs ministry on August 8. In response to a communication from the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi seeking information on the incident, India had shared an interim response on August 14.

This incident was “exploited by the Pakistani establishment to further its own anti-India propaganda”, and a “staged protest was held in Islamabad”, where people who claimed to belong to the Hindu community had gathered outside the Indian mission, he said.

“I would say it is the responsibility of the Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian high commission in Islamabad and its personnel,” he added.

tags
top news
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In