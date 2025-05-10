Op Sindoor eliminates Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law, wanted in IC-814 hijack case

The Indian Armed Forces’ May 7 strike under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminated a key terrorist figure—Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar—along with four other operatives. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar had overseen weapons training for JeM fighters and played a role in several terror attacks across Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)

According to sources cited by news agency PTI, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, who went by several aliases including Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab, was a senior member of the banned terror outfit JeM. He was reportedly involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 from Kathmandu to Delhi.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar had overseen weapons training for JeM fighters and played a role in several terror attacks across Jammu & Kashmir. He had been on India’s radar for years, with a Red Corner Notice (number A-565/6-2000) issued against him.

Yusuf Azhar link to IC-814 hijack

India had been pursuing Yusuf Azhar for over two decades, according to an earlier report by Hindustan Times.

His name first emerged during the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814, which was en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi.

Yusuf Azhar was among the hijackers who took control of the aircraft and diverted it to Kandahar, Afghanistan—then under Taliban rule. Taliban fighters surrounded the plane as the hijackers demanded the release of jailed terrorists, including Masood Azhar.

With over 170 passengers on board, the hijackers threatened to blow up the aircraft unless their demands were met. India eventually agreed to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar, to ensure the safe return of the hostages.

Following the hijacking, India sought Interpol’s help to apprehend Yusuf Azhar, who faced charges of hijacking, kidnapping, and murder. One passenger, Rupan Katyal, was fatally stabbed during the ordeal and died before the plane landed in Dubai.

As per an Interpol notice cited by ANI, Yusuf Azhar was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and was fluent in Urdu and Hindi.

In 2002, India included Yusuf Azhar’s name in a list of its 20 most wanted fugitives handed over to Pakistan. However, Islamabad took no action on the request.