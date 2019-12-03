e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Open to further reforms to making India attractive investment destination: Sitharaman

The government has taken various steps, including reduction of corporate tax, she said at India-Sweden Business Summit in New Delhi.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 11:37 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sitharaman invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.
Sitharaman invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.(PTI)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further reforms for making India a more attractive investment destination.

The government has taken various steps, including reduction of corporate tax, she said at India-Sweden Business Summit in New Delhi.

“I only can invite and assure that the Government of India is committed for further reforms in various sectors whether it is banking, mining or insurance and so on,” she said.

She invited Swedish firms to invest in infrastructure development projects.

India plans to invest about Rs 1 lakh crore in infrastructure sector in the next five years.

