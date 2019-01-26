Operation Kamala by BJP to lure MLAs on, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to try to poach MLAs from his Janata Dal (Secular) party. “Operation Kamala is still on”, he said, adding that the BJP offered money to “one of our MLAs”.

“Last night they (the BJP) offered one of our MLAs huge amount of money. You’ll be surprised to know the amount. Our MLA told them he doesn’t need any gift and not to try these things with him. This is how they are still working on poaching,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday. Operation Kamala refers to the BJP’s effort to form a government in the state soon after it emerged the single largest party in elections held in May 2018. The Congress and the JD (S) partnered to form the government in the state.

The BJP rejected the charge with its leader and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa calling it “baseless” while stating that it was the duty of the ruling parties to keep their MLAs “intact”. He denied that there was “any Operation Kamala” going on in Karnataka.

“We aren’t indulging in any Operation Kamala.Their MLAs are trying to go away from them due to their internal fight. It’s their duty to keep them intact.They should stop giving baseless statements against us.We are 104, and two Independent MLAs are also in the Opposition,” said Yeddyurappa, according to ANI.

Yeddyurappa is currently on a tour of drought-affected areas of Karnataka, where farm distress was the talking point during the assembly election last year.

The Kumaraswamy government announced a loan waiver scheme worth ?44,000 crore but the BJP has termed the move as inadequate.

Kumaraswamy’s allegation comes at a time when the Congress, the alliance partner of the JD(S) in the Karnataka government, is dealing with a crisis. Following a cabinet reshuffle in December, several of the party’s legislators were unhappy. Since then, there have been reports that some of them may quit the party altogether. The Congress and the JD (S) together have 118 MLAs in the 224 member house.

The Congress’ problems worsened after one of its legislators Anand Singh claimed he was assaulted by another earlier this month. He later lodged an FIR accusing JN Ganesh of assaulting him. The Congress leadership responded by suspending JN Ganesh and setting up a special committee to investigate the issue. Kumaraswamy has repeatedly stressed that his government is stable.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:32 IST